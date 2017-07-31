NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE TUESDAY

Tuesday evening the National Night Out takes place across our region.

It’s an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships in neighborhood gatherings to make those neighborhoods safer places to live.

Officer Lori Noltze of the Sioux City Police Department says eight block parties will be held here in town:

Noltze says it also gives community members a chance to get to know their local emergency responders:

All of the tri-state metro area night out activities run from 6pm until 8pm.

You can find a list of the locations below.

SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS

Grandma Moos Park: 3rd and Cecelia Streets

Host: Greenville Project Area Committee (PAC)

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Siouxland Paramedics

· Games

· Free Food

· Bounce House

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Host: Riverside Project Area Committee (PAC)

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Games

· Water Game

· Bounce House

· Free Food

Cook Park: 505 Market Street

Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Games

· Bounce House

· Climbing Wall

· Free Food

Siouxland Youth for Christ: 18th and Nebraska Streets

Hosts: Target Corporation, Siouxland Youth for Christ, Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition, and the Jones Street Neighborhood

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Live Music

· Games

· Bounce House

· Water Game

· Free Food

Leif Erikson Park: 1100 31st Street

Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Bounce House

· Free Food

· Free Swim

Latham Park: South Cedar Street and Orleans Avenue

Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Games

· Bounce House

· Free Food

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue

Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Games

· Bounce House

· Free Food

Mid-City Park: 8th and Court Streets

Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network

· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments

· Games

· Bounce House

· Free Food

SOUTH SIOUX CITY:

The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, NE

Food, games and activities

NORTH SIOUX CITY:

Dakota Valley Elementary School.

There will be food, fun, games, and water slides.