NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE TUESDAY

Tuesday evening the National Night Out takes place across our region.
It’s an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships in neighborhood gatherings to make those neighborhoods safer places to live.
Officer Lori Noltze of the Sioux City Police Department says eight block parties will be held here in town:
Noltze says it also gives community members a chance to get to know their local emergency responders:
All of the tri-state metro area night out activities run from 6pm until 8pm.
You can find a list of the locations below.
SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS
Grandma Moos Park: 3rd and Cecelia Streets
Host: Greenville Project Area Committee (PAC)
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Siouxland Paramedics
· Games
· Free Food
· Bounce House
Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard
Host: Riverside Project Area Committee (PAC)
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Games
· Water Game
· Bounce House
· Free Food
Cook Park: 505 Market Street
Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Games
· Bounce House
· Climbing Wall
· Free Food
Siouxland Youth for Christ: 18th and Nebraska Streets
Hosts: Target Corporation, Siouxland Youth for Christ, Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition, and the Jones Street Neighborhood
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Live Music
· Games
· Bounce House
· Water Game
· Free Food
Leif Erikson Park: 1100 31st Street
Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Bounce House
· Free Food
· Free Swim
Latham Park: South Cedar Street and Orleans Avenue
Host: Morningside Lutheran Church
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Games
· Bounce House
· Free Food
St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue
Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Games
· Bounce House
· Free Food
Mid-City Park: 8th and Court Streets
Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network
· Sioux City Police & Fire Departments
· Games
· Bounce House
· Free Food
SOUTH SIOUX CITY:
The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, NE
Food, games and activities
NORTH SIOUX CITY:
Dakota Valley Elementary School.
There will be food, fun, games, and water slides.