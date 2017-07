Sioux City’s Sports Commission and City’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau have been declared eligible again for a $50,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the next fiscal year.

The grant will contribute to a variety of sports events, including NAIA Volleyball and Women’s Divison two basketball tournaments, the Sioux City Relays, the Missouri River Runner’s Spring Thaw, and the Siouxland Youth Hockey Association Mite Tournament.