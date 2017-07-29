MENINGITIS SHOTS REQUIRED FOR IOWA 7TH & 12TH GRADERS

Iowa health officials are giving families a heads-up about a new vaccination requirement for students going back to school next month.

Under a new state law, a meningitis shot will be required for students entering 7th and 12th grades.

Bethany Kintigh manages the Immunization Program at the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The vaccine has been recommended for pre-teenagers since 2005 and she does not anticipate any shortages.

Students entering those grades will be required to show proof of the meningitis vaccination and Kintigh says many students have already gotten the shots.

Meningitis is a potentially-deadly bacterial disease.