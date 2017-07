TWO CITY POLICE CAPTAINS ARE FINALISTS FOR POLICE CHIEF POST

SIOUX CITY HAS NARROWED THE LIST OF CANDIDATES TO FOUR TO BECOME THE CITY’S NEXT POLICE CHIEF.

TWO OF THE FINALISTS ARE CURRENTLY CAPTAINS ON THE CITY’S POLICE DEPARTMENT, LISA CLAEYS AND REX MUELLER.

THE OTHER TWO FINALISTS ARE LT. PATRICIA FEESE OF COLORADO SPRINGS AND POLICE CHIEF PHILIP SMITH OF ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO.

CITY HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR JANELLE BERTRAND SAYS THREE PANELS CONDUCTED INTERVIEWS OF SEVEN APPLICANTS TO GET TO THE FOUR FINALISTS:

BERTRAND SAYS CAPTAIN REX MUELLER RECEIVED THE HIGHEST SCORE OUT OF THE ORAL EXAM PROCESS.

THE FOUR FINALISTS NOW TAKE A PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT BEFORE A FINAL DECISION IS MADE.

BERTRAND SAYS TEN PEOPLE ORIGINALLY APPLIED FOR THE CHIEF’S POSITION:

CURRENT POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG IS RETIRING FROM THE FORCE ON AUGUST 31ST.

THE CITY WILL NAME YOUNG’S SUCCESSOR BEFORE THAT TIME.