TWO CHARGED IN STORM LAKE ASSAULT OF WOMAN AND CHILD

A Storm Lake man and his mother are facing chagres for allegedly holding a woman and her child against their will and assaulting them.

Storm Lake Police say 25 year old Dylan Sassman is charged with 3rd degree Sexual Abuse, Child Endangerment Causing Injury, Domestic Assault 2nd Offense and False Imprisonment.

His mother, 45 year old Sherry Sassman, is charged with Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury and Interference With Official Acts.

Investigators say the 28 year old woman and her 7 year old daughter moved in with the Sassmans after the victim began dating Dylan Sassman in April.

The victim alleges that Dylan Sassman took control of her money, social media accounts, email, and cell phone and physically abused her on multiple occasions.

The victim told police that Sassman denied her communication and sexually assaulted her, referring to her as his slave.

Dylan Sassman allegedly abused her 7 year old daughter by grabbing and biting her and striking her in the face, causing injuries to the child’s face and eye.

The victim escaped the residence Thursday morning.

Police raided the Sassman home at 2:30am Friday, arresting the two suspects.

Dylan Sassman was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and is held without bond.

Sherry Sassman was booked into the jail on a $3500 bond.

The victims have been reunited with their family and the investigation is ongoing.