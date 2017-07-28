SIOUX CITY MAN CONVICTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA ASSAULT

A South Dakota jury has convicted a Sioux City man of assaulting a Tyndall, South Dakota police officer with his vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis McPeek was convicted of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

McPeek was accused of striking Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with his vehicle during a traffic stop on August 6th of 2016, dragging him across a parking lot and driving away.

Officer Young suffered broken ribs, cuts, bruises and an injured foot.

McPeek was arrested in Arizona two months after the incident.

The Bon Homme County jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes Thursday before convicting McPeek.

A sentencing date is pending.