KING LASHES OUT AT SENATE OVER DEFEAT OF HEALTH CARE REPEAL VOTE

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King is lashing out at two Senate Republicans who helped defeat the Senate GOP health care bill.

Steve King says in a statement that the Affordable Care Act is a “law that ought not exist, and that he will continue to advocate for its complete repeal.”

King singles out Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, saying she “was initially appointed to her position by her father,” and that her write-in campaign in 2010 “was essentially a revolt against GOP primary voters.”

Murkowski won election to a fourth term last year.

Regarding Arizona Senator John McCain, King says McCain recently told the Senate “he would return and ‘give all of you cause to regret the nice things you said about me.’ He kept his word.”

The two senators along with Maine’s Susan Collins joined Democrats in defeating the bill.

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley called the senate vote disappointing.