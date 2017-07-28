BERTRAND TRIES TO REMOVE DIX AS IOWA SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

Iowa Senate Republicans met privately Friday to discuss allegations of staff misconduct that were aired during a recent trial.

A jury awarded former Senate Republican Caucus Staff director Kirsten Anderson more than two-million dollars after hearing testimony about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix says no one on the staff has been fired or placed on paid leave.

OC……the appropriate manner.” :19

Dix easily survived Senator Rick Bertrand’s call for Dix to resign as GOP senate leader.

OC………from this thing.” :09

Dix says Senate Republicans are “very unified” as they work through this and other challenges.

Radio Iowa