Secretary of State Paul Pate is assuring Iowans that the state’s voting system is sound, and that fears of hacking by Russia or others is unfounded here:

Pate also says the notion that computer hackers may have manipulated voting totals is not true:

Pate says Iowans need to remain committed to their Democracy and continue to vote in elections.