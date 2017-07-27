ONE SUSPECT IN FATAL STABBING ARRESTED (UPDATE)

Updated by Woody Gottburg 11:15a 7/27/17

One of the suspects wanted in last Sunday’s fatal stabbing of a Winnebago, Nebraska man is now in custody.

Sioux City Police say 29 year old Daniel Levering was arrested without incident Wednesday night around 10:15pm.

Levering is charged with first degree murder for allegedly stabbing 36 year old Vincent Walker several times in a confrontation at 506 22nd Street.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police are seeking information on other.people who were involved in the assault.

Court documents state that a second unnamed suspect struck Walker with a baseball bat during the stabbing.

Levering is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on one million dollars bond.

