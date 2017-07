Friday on KSCJ tune in for High School Baseball on KSCJ from Principal Park in Des Moines.

Justin Barker and Alex Solsma will have the play-by-play of the Class 3A state semifinal game.

#3 seed Bishop Heelan (32-12) will take on #2 seed Harlan (35-2).

Our pregame coverage begins at 10:45 with the first pitch at 11. The winner will face the winner of #1 seed Davenport Assumpton (39-5) vs. #4 seed Dubuque Wahlert (27-15) on Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game at 5:00 pm.