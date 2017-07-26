SHIRVANI RESIGNS AS BRIAR CLIFF PRESIDENT

The President of Briar Cliff University has resigned after just over one year on the job.

Dr. Hamid A. Shirvani sent an e-mail to the Briar Cliff staff and community announcing his resignation.

He began his duties as president of the university last July 1st.

Shirvani states in his e-mail that he notified the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees to leave his post as president of Briar Cliff University effective at the end of the Fall semester.

Dr. Shirvani says it was not an easy decision to make and is a result of family, personal and professional considerations.

Shirvani will continue to work on special projects under the direction of the Board of Trustees, but Rachelle Karstens, the university’s chief of staff and legal counsel, will oversee all day-to-day operations moving forward.

The Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees will begin a search for a new president in the coming months and will share more details when they become available.