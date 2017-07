POLICE ARREST SECOND ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SECOND SUSPECT IN THEIR INVESTIGATION OF SEVERAL RECENT ARMED ROBBERIES IN TOWN.

33 YEAR OLD CALEB BABB OF SIOUX CITY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WEDNESDAY BY POLICE AND CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

BABB IS A SUSPECT IN THE MARCH 5TH ROBBERY OF ADVANCE AUTO PARTS ON GORDON DRIVE AND THE JULY 17TH ROBBERY OF AUTO ZONE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

HE IS ALSO BEING HELD ON A WARRANT OUT OF MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA WHERE HE IS THE SUSPECT IN AN ARMED ROBBERY THERE.

BABB IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50,025 DOLLARS BOND.