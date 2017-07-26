COUPLE WEDS WHILE BIKING ON RAGBRAI

A special ceremony highlighted Wednesday’s leg of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

A Colorado couple, Whit and Sarah Oyler, of Denver, tied the knot on the City Beach stage in Clear Lake.

The couple had been on RAGBRAI together when Clear Lake was a pass-through community in 2014.

Whit says RAGBRAI and Clear Lake officials made everything incredibly simple for the couple.

The couple met six years ago while they were going to school at Oklahoma State University.

Radio Iowa