THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD SAYS IT WILL START RELEASING MORE INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC REGARDING ITEMS PLACED ON THEIR UPCOMING AGENDAS.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL SAYS IT WILL HELP WITH TRANSPARENCY:

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AGREED MORE ADVANCE INFORMATION IS BETTER:

THE EXPANDED INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED BEGINNING WITH AUGUST BOARD MEETINGS.