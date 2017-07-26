ALCESTER CRASH VICTIM WAS NEW STAFF MEMBER AT CARE FACILITY

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil to show support for the family of a woman who was one of two people killed when a car struck a group of people outside a care center in southeast South Dakota.

Friends say 31-year-old Jenna Benzel had started working as an activities assistant at the Alcester Care and Rehab Center only days before she was killed in a crash that also injured six others.

Authorities say an 81 year old woman pulled into the center’s driveway and unintentionally stepped on the gas pedal.

The car hit the people and slammed into the building.

Benzel leaves behind a husband and three children.

The second person who died in the crash has not been identified.

AP/Photo courtesy KMEG