TWO SOUTH DAKOTA JUDGES APPOINTED

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has appointed two new judges in the First Judicial Circuit which covers the southeast and south central parts of the state.

Tami Bern, who is currently a magistrate judge in the First Circuit, will succeed retired Judge Glen Eng.

Bern also operates the Yankton County drug court and was the Clay county Attorney from 1997 until 2007.

Chris Giles, who is a magistrate judge in the Third Circuit will replace retired First Circuit Judge Timothy Bjorkman.

The First Circuit is made up of 14 counties including Union, Clay and Yankton.