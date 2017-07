The Plymouth County Fair opens to the public in Le Mars on Wednesday.

Fair Board president Rich Benson says a special attraction has been added this year to the “Best Five Days of Summer”:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/PLYMOUTH.mp3

OC…..different musical acts. ;21

The fair’s best known building, the “Round Barn”, will have new agricultural educational exhibits this year.

The Plymouth County Fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday, July 30th.