A SECTION OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD IS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS STONE PARK BOULEVARD IS CLOSED BETWEEN ASPENWOOD AND BROKEN KETTLE ROAD SO REPAIRS TO A BROKEN WATER MAIN MAY BE MADE.

THE CLOSURE WILL RUN FROM NOW THROUGH JULY 31ST PENDING WEATHER DELAYS.