MORRICE HONORED FOR COUNTY FAIR WORK

Powell Broadcasting’s Dennis Morrice of KLEM Radio in Le Mars was surprised with a double honor during Tuesday morning’s Chamber of Commerce Coffee held on the Plymouth County Fairgrounds at the Round Barn.

Cole Sitzmann of the Le Mars Chamber caught Dennis off guard when he presented a plaque from the Chamber’s Ag Committee for his dedication to the Round Barn Fair exhibit:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DENNIS.mp3

OC………honor Dennis Morrice. :17

Morrice was doubly surprised by then being named the Chamber’s Employee of the Month by Noelle Kneip (Kuh Nipe):

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DENNIS2.mp3

OC…………employee of the month. :21

Morrice was nominated by his co-workers at KLEM for that award.

Dennis’ parents also surprised him by coming to the Chamber coffee.