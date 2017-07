FORMER DELTA AIRLINES CALL CENTER MAY BECOME CLASSROOMS

THE FORMER DELTA AIRLINES CALL CENTER LOCATED ABOVE THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM MAY SOON BECOME THE PROPERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED 7-0 TUESDAY NIGHT TO PURCHASE THE PROPERTY FOR ONE MILLION, 530-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM MUSEUM BUILDING PROPERTY INCORPORATED.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY ARE PART OF THE GROUP THAT OVERSEES THE PROPERTY FOR THE CITY.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HOPES TO USE THE SECOND AND 3RD FLOOR SPACE FOR 19 CAREER ACADEMY CLASSROOMS AND DINING SPACE FOR THE STUDENTS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT NEEDS THE SPACE BECAUSE OF EXPANDING DEMAND FOR THE ACADEMY AND THE CLASSROOMS THEY CURRENTLY USE FOR THAT PURPOSE AT WESTERN IOWA TECH ARE NEEDED BY THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOR THEIR OWN STUDENTS.

THE CITY COUNCIL MUST ALSO APPROVE THE TRANSACTION.

IF THAT HAPPENS, THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WOULD BEGIN RENOVATIONS OF THE FACILITY IN DECEMBER.

——————————–