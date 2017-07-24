TWO DEAD, SIX HURT IN CRASH AT ALCESTER CARE FACILITY

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says two people are dead and six others have been hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a group of people outside of a nursing care facility in Alcester Monday morning.

Authorities say the vehicle hit the Alcester Care and Rehab Center around 9:30a.m.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the crash appears to have been accidental.

Mangan says the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.

Mangan says he doesn’t know the driver’s identity and couldn’t provide details about what preceded the crash.

The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH