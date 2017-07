SIOUX CITY TEEN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEXUAL ABUSE OF TODDLER

A SIOUX CITY TEENAGER HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE.

17 YEAR OLD AMARI DEAN IS ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING A THREE YEAR OLD GIRL HE WAS BABYSITTING AT A RESIDENCE ON JUNE 30TH.

DEAN’S ATTORNEY ENTERED THE WRITTEN NOT GUILTY PLEA FOR HIM.

TRIAL IN THE CASE WAS SET FOR OCTOBER 3RD.

DEAN IS FREE ON $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.