RAGBRAI RIDERS ENJOY IOWA’S COUNTRYSIDE AND FOOD

DAY TWO OF RAGBRAI SAW PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AS THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS PEDALED OUT OF SPENCER, IOWA MONDAY MORNING AND HEADED FOR ALGONA.

PAT BALDWIN OF OKLAHOMA IS MAKING HIS TENTH TRIP ACROSS THE STATE ON THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RAG.mp3

OC……PICK OF IOWA. :17

CINDY DEITZ IS BIKING WITH BALDWIN ON HER FIRST RAGBRAI.

SHE WANTS TO SAMPLE SOME WELL KNOWN FOODS ON HER RIDE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RAG2.mp3

OC………STEAK SANDWICH (LAUGHS) :06

ONE PARTICIPANT SUFFERED A MEDICAL EMERGENCY SUNDAY ON DAY ONE WHILE PEDALING NEAR ALTON.

THAT PERSON WAS TRANSPORTED TO AN ORANGE CITY HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE.

HIS NAME AND CONDITION WERE NOT AVAILABLE.

THE BIKE RIDE WRAPS UP SATURDAY, JULY 29TH IN WAUKON.