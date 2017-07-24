AUTHORITIES SAY IOWA TRUCK CONNECTED TO TEN DEATHS IN TEXAS

Federal prosecutors say a man arrested following the deaths of ten people in a hot tractor-trailer outside a Texas Wal-Mart will be charged today (Monday).

Prosecutors say 60-year-old James Mathew Bradley Jr., of Clearwater, Florida, was taken into custody over the weekend after the bodies were discovered alongside nearly 20 more people in dire condition in the San Antonio parking lot.

The truck containing the victims is registered to Pyle Transportation of Schaller, Iowa and has Iowa license plates.

Pyle Transportation has not released a statement regarding the truck and is not responding to phone calls.

Authorities fear the death toll from the weekend discovery could rise because many of those hospitalized were suffering from extreme dehydration and heatstroke.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus calls the deaths a “human-trafficking crime.”

Photo by Reuters/Ray Whitehouse