AUTHORITIES SAY DRIVER IN ALCESTER NURSING HOME CRASH HIT GAS PEDAL INSTEAD OF BRAKES

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says two people died and six others were hospitalized with injuries after a car slammed into a group of people outside of a nursing care facility in Alcester Monday morning.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says the vehicle ran into the group of eight people at the front of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center around 9:30a.m:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/ALCESTER.mp3

Mangan says the crash appears to have been accidental when the driver, an 81 year old woman, pulled into the driveway of the center and unintentionally stepped on the gas instead of the brake pedal.

That sent the car forward into the group of staff and residents at the front of the building.

The names of those involved have not been released and Mangan says some of the injured have been treated and released.