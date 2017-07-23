SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK VOTED AS ONE OF NATION’S TEN BEST CASINOS

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is celebrating being voted as one of the top 10 Best U.S. Casinos.

The casino ranked 9th in America in online voting by USA Today as part of the 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

Sioux City’s Hard rock was the only midwestern casino to make the top 10, with the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut finishing first and Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas second.

Since opening in August of 2014, Sioux City’s Hard Rock has won 80 readers and guest choice awards from various media outlets and three years running as a AAA Four Diamond Rated Hotel.