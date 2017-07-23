SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN FATAL STABBING

Sioux City Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to 506 22nd Street just after 3p.m. where they found that 36 year old Vincent Walker of Winnebago, Nebraska had been stabbed several times during a confrontation between several people outside of the residence.

Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they have identified as 29 year old Daniel D. Levering.

Levering is 5’6” tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes and a bald shaven head.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call law enforcement immediately.