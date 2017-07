RESURFACING WORK TO BEGIN MONDAY ON GLENN AVENUE

GLENN AVENUE IS THE FIRST OF SEVERAL STREETS IN MORNINGSIDE THAT ARE SCHEDULED FOR RESURFACING WORK BEGINNING MONDAY.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS WORK WILL BEGIN ON GLENN AVENUE BETWEEN MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. AUBIN IN THE MORNING.

THE WORK WILL EVENTUALLY INCLUDE SOUTH ST. AUBIN AT GLENN TO 600 FEET SOUTH OF SEGER AVENUE, SOUTH HELEN FROM TRANSIT AVENUE TO PETERS AVENUE AND THE SOUTH LOOP OF SOUTH FAIRMOUNT STREET FROM LEWIS BOULEVARD TO 4TH STREET.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES RESURFACING AND WORK ON CURBS, GUTTERS, STORM SEWERS AND SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT.

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHOULD BE FINISHED BY MID-OCTOBER.