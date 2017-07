RAGBRAI ROLLS OUT OF ORANGE CITY

THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS PEDALED OUT OF ORANGE CITY SUNDAY MORNING ON THEIR ANNUAL TREK ACROSS IOWA.

THE DEPARTURE MARKED THE OFFICIAL START OF RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

ORANGE CITY’S THEME FOR THE EVENT WAS “DUTCH TILL DAWN”

THE RIDERS WERE TO PEDAL TO SPENCER ON SUNDAY AND THEN MAKE THEIR WAY TO ALGONA ON MONDAY.

THE BIKE RIDE WRAPS UP SATURDAY, JULY 29TH IN WAUKON.