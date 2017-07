A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS DIED IN A WEEKEND ACCIDENT AT THE THAYER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN DESHLER.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS 25 YEAR OLD ABBY UECKER DIED SUNDAY FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED WHILE RIDING IN A UTILITY VEHICLE NEAR THE FAIRGROUNDS RACETRACK.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 4AM AND REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.