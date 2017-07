COURT DATE SET FOR ROBBERY SUSPECT

A COURT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS A SUSPECT IN SEVERAL ARMED ROBBERIES IN RECENT WEEKS IN SIOUX CITY.

36 YEAR OLD JASON MARLIN WILL APPEAR IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON JULY 31ST AT 9AM.

MARLIN IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT AND 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY.

HE WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT FRIDAY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

MARLIN IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

MEANWHILE SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR TWO OTHER MEN SUSPECTED IN SEVEN RECENT ROBBERIES THROUGHOUT THE CITY.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THOSE SUSPECTS OR CRIMES, CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.