SIOUX CITY POLICE ARREST ONE ROBBERY SUSPECT

A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED FOR A RASH OF RECENT ROBBERIES WAS LOCATED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND ARRESTED LASTNIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 36 YEAR OLD JASON MARLIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT AT 7:10 P.M.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR 1ST DEGREE THEFT AND 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY.

AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR TWO OTHER MEN INVOLVED IN SEVEN RECENT ROBBERIES THROUGHOUT THE CITY.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THESE CRIMES, PLEASE CALL 258-TIPS.