FATAL ACCIDENT AT TRI VIEW STEEL

AN EMPLOYEE OF TRI-VIEW STEEL & SUPPLY COMPANY HAS DIED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A COLLISION AT WORK.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 1541 TRI-VIEW AVENUE FRIDAY AT 4:49 P.M. FOR A SERIOUS PERSONAL INJURY COLLISION.

A FREIGHT TRUCK COLLIDED WITH AN EMPLOYEE, WHO SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INDIVIDUAL WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AND LATER DIED FROM THEIR INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME. THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.