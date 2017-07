RESCUE CREWS RESPOND TO NORTHSIDE GAS LEAK

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A GAS LEAK THURSDAY MORNING NEAR BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH ALONG JACKSON STREET.

ROAD CREWS ALONG NEARBY JONES STREET CAUSED THE LEAK AROUND 9 O’CLOCK YESTERDAY MORNING.

A LOW LEVEL OF GAS COULD BE SMELLED IN THE AREA, BUT WAS NOT STRONG ENOUGH TO EVACUATE THE CHURCH OR ITS NEIGHBORS.

MIDAMERICAN OFFICIALS WERE CALLED TO REPAIR THE LEAK.