Neustrom Named a Cape Cod League All-Star

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Robert Neustrom has been named a Cape Cod League All-Star, it was announced by the summer collegiate league.

Neustrom is hitting .298 (25-of-84) in 26 games for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks with four doubles and three home runs. He also has a team-best 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

The Cape Cod League All-Star Game will be held on Saturday at Clem Spillane Field in Wareham, Massachusetts, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on Fox College Sports.

Neustrom is one of four Big Ten Conference players on the All-Star roster along with Minnesota’s Micah Coffey, Nebraska’s Luis Alvarado, and Ohio State’s Ryan Feltner.

The Hawkeyes will host the first of three summer games at Duane Banks Field on July 25, facing the Iowa Valley League All-Stars at 7 p.m. (CT).