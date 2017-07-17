SOUTH DAKOTA ENDS BUDGET YEAR WITH SURPLUS

Governor Dennis Daugaard says South Dakota has ended the 2017 budget year with a surplus built on state spending reductions that offset lower-than-expected tax collections.

The state collected $7.6 million less in revenue than expected but also spent $15.6 million less than budgeted.

That left about $8 million for budget reserves.

That makes six straight year of surplus in the state.

Ongoing general fund receipts totaled more than $1.5 billion. South Dakota has roughly $165 million in reserves.

The 2017 budget year ended June 30th.