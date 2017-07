POLICE SEARCH FOR THIEF IN TWO ROBBERIES

AUTHORITIES IN WOODBURY COUNTY ARE LOOKING FOR A MALE SUSPECT WANTED IN TWO THEFT ATTEMPTS AND ASSAULTS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE MAN TRIED TO GRAB MONEY FROM AN OPEN CASH REGISTER AT THE VALLEY STOP IN CORRECTIONVILLE SUNDAY AT 4:39 P.M.

THE SUSPECT STRUGGLED WITH THE CLERK AND FLED THE STORE WITHOUT ANY MONEY.

THEN AT 7:30 SUNDAY EVENING, THE SAME SUSPECT LUNGED OVER THE COUNTER AT THE KUM & GO ON GORDON DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY, GRABBED SOME CASH, STRUGGLED WITH THE CLERK AND FLED ON FOOT WITH AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF MONEY.

THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE IN HIS EARLY TO MID-THIRTIES, 5-FOOT-8, WITH A LEAN BUILD, LIGHT BROWN HAIR AND FACIAL STUBBLE.

HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A DARK BLUE BASEBALL CAP, WHITE T-SHIRT WITH A WHITE TANK-TOP UNDERNEATH, KHAKI CARGO SHORTS AND BLACK AND WHITE SHOES.

HE APPEARED TO HAVE A TATTOO ON HIS RIGHT FOREARM.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CASE, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.