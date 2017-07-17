JONATHAN GOLDSMITH – STAY INTERESTING: I Don’t Always Tell Stories About My Life, but When I Do, They’re True and Amazing

Author: Jonathan Goldsmith

Book: STAY INTERESTING: I Don’t Always Tell Stories About My Life, but When I Do, They’re True and Amazing

Publishing: Dutton (June 13, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

What makes a life truly interesting? Is it the people you meet? The risks you take? The adventures you remember?

Jonathan Goldsmith has many answers to that question. For years he was a struggling actor in New York and Los Angeles, with experiences that included competing for roles with Dustin Hoffman, getting shot by John Wayne, drinking with Tennessee Williams, and sailing the high seas with Fernando Lamas, never mind romancing many lovely ladies along the way.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games for Jonathan. Frustrated with his career, he left Hollywood for other adventures in business and life. But then, a fascinating opportunity came his way—a chance to star in a new campaign for Dos Equis beer. A role he was sure he wasn’t right for, but he gave it a shot all the same. Which led to the role that would bring him the success that had so long eluded him—that of “The Most Interesting Man in the World.”

A memoir told through a series of adventures and the lessons he’s learned and wants to pass on, Stay Interesting is a truly daring and bold tale, and a manifesto about taking chances, not giving up, making courageous choices, and living a truly adventurous, and always interesting life.