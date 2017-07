HUBBELL BEGINS CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

Fred Hubbell has officially announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Iowa.

It’s the first time the 66 year old retired Des Moines businessman has sought public office.

Hubbell says he is running for Governor because he thinks politicians in Iowa have had the wrong priorities.

He says he will hold ‘workshops’ around the state of Iowa this week, where he will participate in solution-oriented discussions focusing on education and jobs in Iowa.