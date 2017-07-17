Four Inducted Into IGHSAU Softball Hall of Fame

Cindy Johnston of Norwalk, Clear Creek-Amana’s Jenna Spratt, Jeree Carlson from Sioux City East and Dani Stipe of Carroll Kuemper Catholic are the 2017 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Softball Hall of Fame. This year’s class will be inducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge.

Johnston pitched for Norwalk from 1974 to 1977, compiling a career mark of 164 wins-49 losses. Her 164 victories ranks 19th-best on Iowa’s all-time list. The hurler collected 300 or more strikeouts in both her junior and seniors and was a first-team all-state selection in an era when one class of softball was played. She led Norwalk to the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance and set a then-state record by striking out 18 batters in a state contest. Johnston went on to pitch for Grand View for four seasons. She led Grand View to a third-place finish at the College Softball World Series when she was a senior.

Spratt played at Clear Creek-Amana from 1999-to-2003. She was a terror for opposing defenses when she reached base, scoring 271 runs in a five-year varsity career and helped the Clippers win 235 games with a 2002 state championship. Spratt was a two-time first team all-state selection. She earned special mention all-state as a sophomore when she scored 63 runs, swiped 45 bases and hit .453 to help Clear Creek-Amana to a Class 2A runner-up finish. She was first team all-state in helping her team win the 2002 State Championship, driving in the only run in the Clippers’ victory over Independence in the championship game. She was the Class 2A Player of the Year as a senior in 2003, hitting .532 with 64 stolen bases. Following graduation, Spratt played softball for the University of Iowa.

Carlson starred at Sioux City East from 1989-to-1992. A three-time first team all-state selection, she enjoyed her best season as a sophomore, recording a 27-4 mark on the mound with a 0.26 ERA and a state-best 343 strikeouts earning Class 2A Pitcher of the Year honors. She followed those seasons with 396 strikeouts as a junior and 332 her senior campaign. Carlson signed with Morningside and was one of the school’s most decorated softball players. She was a first team NCAA Division II all-American as senior, recording a Division II record 32 wins and was the national leader in strikeouts. When her career ended, Carlson set school records for Earned Run Average, strikeouts in a season and career strikeouts. She owns the Division II record for victories in a single season and career and was invited to the Softball Olympic Trials in 1996.

Stipe played at Caroll Kuemper Catholic from 2002-to-2006. She owned a career batting average of .560, scoring 190 career runs with 187 career stolen bases, which ranks second in Iowa. Stipe’s 287 career hits ranks second in Iowa and seventh on the national all-time lists. She was a a two-time Elite All-State selection, batting .646 with 117 hits as a junior, both state records while the 117 hits in a season is a national record. As a senior, Stipe led Kuemper Catholic to a sixth-place finish at the state tournament, where was named to the all-tournament team after hitting .600 with four stolen bases. She hit .554 for the season and was the Iowa offensive player of the year. Stipe went on to compete for the Northern Iowa Track and Field team as a successful heptathlet and was inducted into the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2012.