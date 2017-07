FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

UPDATE 3:25P 7/17/17 BY WOODY GOTTBURG

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 72 YEAR OLD RAYMOND NELSON OF JACKSON, NEBRASKA WAS THE DRIVER OF A TRUCK THAT FIRST HIT A VEHICLE IN THE 3300 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET AND LATER CRASHED INTO A UTILITY POLE AND RETAINING WALL IN THE 700 BLOCK OF 36TH STREET.

POLICE SAY NELSON APPEARED TO HAVE SUFFERED A MEDICAL EVENT THAT RESULTED IN THE ACCIDENT.

NELSON WAS TRANSPORTED TO UNITY POINT/ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

