SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING DAKOTA COUNTY PURSUIT

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man is facing several charges in Dakota County following a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Dakota County deputies were searching for a man regarding a disturbance at Lux Trucking near Hubbard, Nebraska.

Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Kramper Lake resulting in an eight mile pursuit on gravel roads that ended at 180th and S Avenue.

During the pursuit, several cars were run off of the road but no injuries were reported.

61 year old Ronald Soulek was arrested and charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, DUI, No Operators License, Speeding, No vehicle registration and No Proof of Insurance.

Soulek is being held in the Dakota County Jail.