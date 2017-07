SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED INFORMATION ABOUT ANOTHER LOCAL RESIDENT WHO WAS RECENTLY INJURED WHILE USING FIREWORKS.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JULY 8TH AT 2543 SOUTH LAKEPORT WHEN 39 YEAR OLD ROBERT MAGNUSON SEVERELY INJURED A HAND WHILE HANDLING HOMEMADE FIREWORKS.

MAGNUSON WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.