MOTHER & SON TAILGATER EVENT POSTPONED

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has postponed their first annual Mother Son Tailgate from Saturday until September 9th at Bacon Creek Park.

Parks Intern John Byrnes says activities such as ladder golf and a bean bag toss are planned for the event:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TAILGATE.mp3

Hot dogs and burgers will be on the grill and the event is open to boys age five and over.

Pre-registration is necessary and can be done by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 or going to the city parks website.

The Tailgate will be in Shelter House One at Bacon Creek Park from 10am until noon on Saturday, September 9th.