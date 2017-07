MILLS FLEET CENTER TO ANCHOR SUNNYBROOK VILLAGE RETAIL

A DEVELOPER HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A 320-THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT RETAIL CENTER AS PART OF SIOUX CITY’S SUNNYBROOK VILLAGE PROJECT ON THE EAST END OF TOWN.

A STATEMENT FROM ANTHONY PROPERTIES OF DALLAS, TEXAS SAYS MILLS FLEET FARM WILL BE THE ANCHOR STORE OF THE RETAIL CENTER.

MILLS FLEET FARM WILL OPERATE A 218-THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT STORE PROVIDING LIFESTYLE MERCHANDISE FOR FAMILIES AS WELL AS SUBURBAN AND RURAL CONSUMERS.

DEVELOPERS ALSO PLAN ON FEATURING A TIRE CENTER, CAR WASH AND CONVENIENCE STORE WITH GAS PUMPS AT THE SITE.

THE STORE OPENING IS PLANNED FOR THE FALL OF 2018.

DEVELOPER JAY ANTHONY ALSO SAYS AN ADDITIONAL 100-THOUSAND SQUARE FEET OF SPACE WILL BE TAKEN UP BY BIG BOX RETAILERS BY THAT TIME FRAME.

CONSTRUCTION OF 225 LUXURY APARTMENTS BEGAN AT THE DEVELOPMENT SITE IN 2016.