LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER TO OPEN NEW LAB & OFFICES

Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center is building a new administrative facility in Morningside’s Singing Hills area.

The structure located on Line Drive will include a state of the art lab.

LifeServe is consolidating locations so will sell its downtown office space and former donor center located at 1019 Jones Street.

The Jones Street facility currently serves as the blood center’s western Iowa laboratory, administrative office space and distribution hub, which will all be included in the new Line Drive location.

The Line Drive building that’s being enhanced currently houses LifeServe’s blood collection vehicles.

Blood collection will not be impacted by the move, and will continue to take place at the LifeServe Donor Center, located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive.