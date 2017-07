HIGHWAY 20 4-LANING ENTERS FINAL CONSTRUCTION STAGES

THE U.S. HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR ASSOCIATION HELD WHAT WILL LIKELY BE ONE OF THEIR LAST ANNUAL MEETINGS IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY.

ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT SHIRLEY PHILLIPS SAYS THAT’S BECAUSE THE LONG AWAITED FOUR-LANING OF THE EAST-WEST ROUTE ACROSS IOWA SHOULD BE FINISHED BY NOVEMBER 1ST OF 2018:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TWENTY.mp3

OC…….TRULY IN THE HOME STRETCH. :07 2X

PHILLIPS SAYS ANOTHER SIGN THAT THE DECADES LONG HIGHWAY PROJECT IS FINALLY ENDING IS THAT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS, NO NEW MONEY WAS BUDGETED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE PROJECT:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TWENTY2.mp3

OC………AND HARD FOR THIS. :09

CONSTRUCTION IS CONTINUING ON THE FINAL FEW SEGMENTS OF ROAD FROM EAST OF MOVILLE OVER TO THE TOWN OF EARLY.

IOWA D-O-T DISTRICT ENGINEER TONY LAZAROWICZ SAYS THE CONTRACTORS HAVE SOME INCENTIVE TO FINISH ON TIME:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TWENTY5.mp3

OC………MOVING WELL. ;21

PHILLIPS, WHO HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE ASSOCIATION FOR 30 YEARS, WANTS TO HAVE A CELEBRATION NEAR THE LAST PAVED MILE OF THE HIGHWAY 20 PROJECT.

WITH SEVERAL SEGMENTS COMPLETING AT THE SAME TIME, PICKING THAT SPOT MAY BE A CHALLENGE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TWENTY3.mp3

OC………THIS CELEBRATION. ;06

PHILLIPS AND HER FELLOW HIGHWAY 20 BOARD MEMBERS WERE RE-ELECTED TO NEW TERMS WHICH WILL RUN UNTIL THE PROJECT IS FINISHED.

PHOTO COURTESY U.S. 20 ASSOCIATION