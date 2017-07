Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced the formation of a new international trade council for Nebraska.

The council’s membership includes agricultural and business leaders and the University of Nebraska.

Ricketts says council members will use their existing relationships to help other Nebraska groups that want to expand overseas.

His announcement came just before the second annual Governor’s Summit on Economic Development in Lincoln.