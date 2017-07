MAN MISSING IN MISSOURI RIVER

UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICIALS ARE SEARCHING FOR A 27 YEAR OLD MAN MISSING IN THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR ELK POINT.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO BURBANK BEACH, ON THE SOUTH DAKOTA SIDE OF THE RIVER, YESTERDAY AT 3:30 P.M.

A GROUP OF SIX INDIVIDUALS WERE SWIMMING ON A SAND BAR WHEN ONE STEPPED OFF AND WENT UNDER THE WATER.

NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICERS WERE ALSO ON THE SCENE WEDNESDAY.

ALL UNITS ARE SEARCHING THE LAST LOCATION WHERE THE MAN WAS SEEN.